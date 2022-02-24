Jennifer Lawrence Welcomes First Child

Jennifer Lawrence reportedly welcomed her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney recently. Lawrence gave birth in Los Angeles County, according to public records obtained by TMZ. The records did not list the baby’s gender or birthday. Lawrence, who has no public social media presence, has not commented on the report.

Lawrence, 31, sparked pregnancy rumors last summer when she was seen in New York City with Maroney, an art gallery dealer. In September 2021, her representative told TMZ she was pregnant at the time but did not reveal the baby’s gender. Lawrence and Maroney married in October 2019 during a small, star-studded ceremony in Rhode Island.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Oscar-winning star of Silver Linings Playbook retreated from public view in 2019 only to make a splashy comeback in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up. She stars as Kate Dibiasky, a Michigan State Ph.D. candidate who discovers a killer asteroid is heading towards earth. Kate has to join her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, on a media tour to convince the country to make preparations. The movie was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture. Director Adam McKay and co-writer David Sirota were nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

In an interview with Vanity Fair before Don’t Look Up was released, Lawrence admitted that the movies she made in 2018 and 2019 were not of the quality “that I should have.” During those years, she starred in mother!, Red Sparrow and Dark Phoenix, all of which disappointed at the box office.

“I just think everybody had gotten sick of me,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair at the time. “I’d gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s mad.’ And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul.”

Lawrence isn’t taking a long break after Don’t Look Up. Her next project is Red, White and Water, directed by Lila Neugebauer (The Sex Lives of College Girls, Maid) and written by Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel, and Ottessa Moshfegh. The movie will also star Brian Tyree Henry and Samira Wiley. In December, Lawrence also signed on to star in Bad Blood, which will reunite her with McKay. The movie is another dramatization of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ downfall. Hulu’s The Dropout is also about Holmes and will begin on March 3.