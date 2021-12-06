Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Sparkles in Dazzling Golden Look

Jennifer Lawrence took the red carpet by storm for the premiere of her new film Don’t Look Up. On Sunday, Lawrence joined her co-stars on the red carpet to promote the movie. Not only did she stun with her golden gown, but the actor also put her growing baby bump on full display. Lawrence is pregnant with her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

According to E! News, Lawrence wore a gold Christian Dior gown for the event. The actor looked stunning as she posed in the glamorous, sparkly outfit, which featured a cape for good measure. Lawrence posed alongside her Don’t Look Up co-stars on the red carpet, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill. E! News also noted that this event marked Lawrence’s first major premiere appearance since 2019’s Dark Phoenix.

https://twitter.com/JenniferUpdates/status/1467671149706416134

As previously mentioned, Lawrence is busy preparing to become a mom. In September, news broke that she was expecting her first child with Maroney. Lawrence and Maroney first began dating in 2018 and wed in October 2019. During an interview with Vanity Fair, published in late November, the Hunger Games star spoke about her marriage. She explained to the publication that there’s one activity in particular that she loves to do with her husband — grocery shopping.

“I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,” she said. “I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘Okay, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.’” Elsewhere in the interview, Lawrence was asked about her impending motherhood. While she is one of the most recognizable working actors of today, Lawrence will be taking a very private approach when it comes to sharing anything related to her little one.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” Lawrence said. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can.” The star added, “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”