Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Wardrobe Malfunctions She Had in Front of Leonardo DiCaprio

Jennifer Lawrence is making her return to the big screen with the star-studded movie Don’t Look Up and the first full trailer dropped on Nov. 16. Don’t Look Up follows Lawrence’s Dr. Kate Dibiasky and Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Dr. Randall Mindy, two low-level astronomers who discover that a comet is coming to destroy the earth. They face opposition at every turn, particularly from President Janie Orlean, played by Meryl Streep, and her Chief of Staff, Jason Orlean (Jonah Hill), who do not want to publicly say there is a 100% chance a comet will hit the earth.

Lawrence broke down the new trailer with Vanity Fair, explaining the energy that she brought to her character. “In part of my research for the film, I spoke to a female astronomer,” Lawrence said. “We kinda decided that Kate is the type to be fierce and ‘notice me, hear me roar, rat-tat-tat’ kind of lady.” Part of that vibe was found by incorporating nose rings into her look, which ended up being a costuming nightmare.

“And the nose rings…one just kind of hangs in; one is a magnet,” The Hunger Games star continued. “And many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio.” In the interview, Lawrence had only kind things to say about her other co-stars, including Hill, who she called a “comedic master.”

“It was really, really hard filming with Jonah and just not ruining take after take laughing,” Lawrence explained. “We one time dedicated an entire day to him just improving insults at me. It was amazing. He’s a comedic master.” The Oscar-winner only had kind things to say about Streep as well. “Yeah, I mean, Meryl Streep was our last choice,” Lawrence joked. “Unfortunately, so many other actresses passed, and we ended up with Meryl Streep.” However, her highest praise may have been for co-star Ariana Grande. “That was one of the coolest days of my life,” she said about meeting the “positions” singer. “I took a picture with her; I looked like a radio-contest winner.”

Don’t Look Up features an all-star ensemble cast with Mark Rylance, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Paul Guilfoyle, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, and Timothee Chalamet also starring. McKay wrote and directed the film, with journalist David Sirota contributing to the story. Don’t Look Up will begin a limited theatrical run on Dec. 10 before it is available to stream on Dec. 24.