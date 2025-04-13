NBC Mulling Possible Cancellations for 3 Shows: WBD Executive Speaks Out

NBC still has some tough choices to make, and a Warner Bros. executive is speaking out about three shows that are in danger.

The network has a chunk of its lineup to go through for cancellations and renewals, but with things already changing due to NBA games airing on Tuesdays in the fall, it could spell trouble for three series.

Most networks usually try to keep shows on the same night every year if possible. And with veteran shows Found and Night Court, as well as freshman drama Brilliant Minds, airing on Tuesdays this season, what does this mean? NBC is losing a night of primetime and very possibly shows because of it. However, Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group | WBD US Networks, told Deadline that she still doesn’t know how things will go for any of the shows.

Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely

“We don’t yet. They’re going through all of their internal deliberation processes,” Dungey shared. “We have presented a Season 2 overview for Brilliant Minds and a Season 3 overview for Found and got great response from the creative teams on both. We’re optimistic. It comes back to what I had said earlier, which is, we believe that we are delivering the best quality programming, and that is what gives us the courage to continue to move forward in a space that is increasingly competitive.”

“And we are also very adept at Warner Bros.,” she continued. “We know how to produce things at a low price point, at a high price point, and everything in between. So we feel like even in this era where broadcast belts are getting tighter, we still feel like we can do an excellent job, even within budget constraints.”

It should be pointed out that recent reports suggested that Found and Brilliant Minds seem to have a better chance of being renewed than Night Court, which is more in danger. Considering that NBC still needs to make decisions on not only returning shows but pilots, it may not be as easy as one would think. But at the very least, this should help fans feel a little better. Although Dungey didn’t say anything about Night Court, it’s not out until it’s actually out. For now, though, the wait will continue. These decisions could really come at any time and for any show.