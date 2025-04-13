Rosie O’Donnell Cut One of Her Children Out of Her Will, Report Claims

Chelsea O’Donnell, daughter of comedian Rosie O’Donnell, might not be known by that name for much longer. PEOPLE reports The View stars’ eldest daughter made an official request to have her name changed earlier this year.

Chelsea was recently seen by a judge after several run-ins with the law over the last few months and was sentenced to probation. If she violates any of the probationary terms, she could face jail time.

Chelsea was adopted by Rosie as a baby. She’s battled drug addiction over the years.

The Daily Mail also reports that Rosie, 63, had Chelsea removed from her will weeks before the 27-year-old filed for the name change. Rosie addressed the situation in a poem shared on Sunday, April 6, revealing what name Chelsea wants to go by.

“She wishes to change her last name/ to her birth moms maiden name/ doesn’t make sense to me/ I am not her,” Rosie wrote.

She also referenced the infamous 2015 incident when Chelsea went missing from their New York home and later moved in with her biological mother, Deanna Neuens, in her Wisconsin home.

“As I start to quietly cry/ remembering her school anxiety/ how hard it was back then/ before she went back to her birth family/ to a state i had never been in/ with people i had never met/ it was the worst time,” Rosie explained, revealing Chelsea called her over the weekend to let her know she finally received her high school diploma — “ten years too late…”

Seemingly on good terms, Rosie added that she didn’t mind that she and her daughter would not share a name anymore. In fact, she admitted that she wished she “could delete my fame for” Chelsea so she could live “without stranger’s judgement.”

In the poem, Rosie also acknowledges Chelsea’s drug addiction. She hopes for her sobriety one day.

Chelsea and Rosie have had a rocky relationship over the years. After leaving to live with her birth mother, Rosie reconnected with her when Chelsea got pregnant with her first baby. Chelsea has since welcomed three more children.