Jennifer Lawrence’s Baby Bump Is on Full Display in Recent NYC Outing

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted out and about, showing off her growing baby bump while in New York City. The Hunger Games star was photographed catching lunch with her friend Derek Blasberg at the Mark Hotel, which is located near Central Park, People reports. Lawrence sported a blue pinstripe button-up, left unbuttoned right above her baby bump, and a white linen maxi skirt. She completed the look with a beige tote bag, sunglasses, and a pair of flats.

Lawrence is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney, an art gallery director. The couple began dating publicly in 2018 and were engaged the following year. They walked down the aisle on Oct. 19, 2019, in a Rhode Island ceremony. A source close to the family confirmed to People that Lawrence and her husband were expecting in September.

“Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around,” the source told the outlet. “She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom.”

Lawrence previously opened up about her relationship with Maroney in 2019, gushing over how she came to the conclusion that he was the one. “I don’t know, I started with the basics: ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’” she said. “It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

The actress’s mother Karen Lawrence tells US Weekly she looks forward to the new addition to their family. “I don’t think that a grandmother could have too many,” she said. Karen is already a grandmother to six children. “My grandchildren are sending me videos every day that are hysterically funny. … I think we all need to laughter during a time like this. We all have so much to be anxious about, but we also have so much to be thankful for and I’m always a big believer in trying to figure out the lessons from this.”