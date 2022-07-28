Jack Osbourne and Fiancée Welcome First Baby, Reveal First Photos

Jack Osbourne is a father of four. On Wednesday, Osbourne announced that he and his fiancée Aree Gearhart welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Maple. Osbourne shares three children with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Osbourne announced the great news by posting a photo of baby Maple wearing a bear onesie. In his caption for the adorable photo, he noted that his daughter's full name is Maple Artemis Osbourne and that she was born on July 9. He ended his message by writing that both Gearhart and Maple are doing well following the birth. This is Osbourne's fourth daughter, as he shares Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose, and Minnie Theodora with Stelly, per PEOPLE.

Osbourne and Gearhart announced in March that they were expecting their first child together. They announced the news on Gearhart's 31st birthday, as she chronicled "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why... I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

The couple's pregnancy announcement came a few months after they revealed that they were engaged to be wed. In December 2021, Osbourne and Gearhart revealed that they were engaged after over two years of dating. Osbourne captioned a selfie of him and Gearhart, in which she flashed her bling, "Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!!" He continued, "Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier than I am right now."

The Osbourne family is only going to continue to grow, as Osbourne's sister, Kelly Osbourne, is expecting her first child with her partner, Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson. Kelly took to Instagram to reveal the news, posting numerous snaps of herself with her ultrasound photos. Alongside the images, she wrote, "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why... I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"