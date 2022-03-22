Jack Osbourne’s Fiancée Aree Gearhart Pregnant With Their First Baby Together

Jack Osbourne is going to be a dad again! Osbourne’s fiancée, Aree Gearhart, is expecting her first child with the son of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, the TV personality announced Monday on Instagram. Jack, who is also father to daughters Pearl, 9, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 4, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, shared the big news alongside a photo placing his hand on Gearhart’s belly.

“Exciting news!!!” Jack captioned the tender shot. “[Aree Gearhart] and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!” Gearhart shared the same photo with her announcement, noting that they were also celebrating her birthday while sharing their big baby news publicly. “Today is my birthday, but my gift doesn’t arrive till summer ;-),” the expectant mother wrote. “New member of our tribe coming summer 2022.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The interior designer later added alongside a solo shot of her stomach that her “best friend” was currently “downloading.” Jack’s sister, Kelly Osbourne, was quick to gush over news of her new niece or nephew. “You’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who’s [sic] heart is pure and true. Cause you’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who’s now eating for 2!!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote on Gearhart’s post. “Yes you’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat and that’s why I love yooooooou……. Outside of you and jack there is no one more excited for this baby and you know why!!!!!!!!”

The new baby news comes just three months after the Portals to Hell star and Gearhart announced their engagement. “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me,” Jack wrote on Dec. 30. “She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then [sic] I am right now.”

Gearhart added in her post that she would love her husband-to-be “forever and then some,” calling Jack her “soulmate,” “adventure partner” and “protector” and adding she’s “ready for forever w you + our tribe.” The expectant parents first began dating in 2019 following Jack’s divorce from Stelly.