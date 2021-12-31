Jack Osbourne Engaged to Girlfriend Aree Gearhart

Jack Osbourne is engaged! The Fright Club star, 36, marked the end of the year by dropping to one knee and popping the question to his girlfriend of two years, Aree Gearhart. Osbourne shared the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday, sharing that Gearhart said “yes” while also giving fans a glimpse of the massive diamond ring he proposed with.

Sharing a photo of him and his now-fiancée embracing amid a snowy backdrop, Osbourne revealed, “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!” In the photo, Gearhart could be seen delicately resting her hand on Osbourne’s chest, her stunning diamond engagement ring in clear view. Osbourne continued the announcement, “Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then (sic) anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then (sic) I am right now.”

Gearhart, an interior designer, went on to share the same image to her own account, where she announced, “Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. i’ll love you forever and then some [Jack Osbourne]. my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i’m ready for forever w you + our tribe.” The soon-to-be bride also shared a close-up image of her engagement ring on her Instagram Story.

News of the engagement sparked a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and family. Osbourne’s sister, Kelly Osborune, shared her excitement in a comment on Gearhart’s post reading, “I’m so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!” Sharon Osbourne also congratulated the newly engaged couple, writing in a post of her own, “Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart.” She added that she and her husband “are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness.”

The couple’s engagement comes two years after they became Instagram official in September 2019 with a family photo snapped in Malibu. The couple went public with their relationship just two months later when they attended the American Music Awards together. Osbourne was previously married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019. He and Stelly share three children together – Pearl Clementine, 9, Andy Rose, 6, and Minnie Theodora, 3.