Emma Roberts Shares New Glimpse at Baby Bump in 'Thoughts and Feels' Photos

Emma Roberts is giving a peek into the final weeks before her first child arrives, including all the "thoughts & feels" of her pregnancy. The Scream Queens actress, 29, has kept her pregnancy mostly quiet since announcing in August that she and her boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund, were expecting their first child, but gave some insight into how she's been spending her days with a two-part photo gallery of pictures presumably taken in the latter weeks of her pregnancy.

In one photo, Roberts cradles her baby bump in a floral print dress, looking thoughtfully off into the distance, appearing to have just had a bit of a cry by her flushed face and red eyes. Friend and High School Musical actress Ashley Tisdale wrote in the comments assuredly, "You so beautiful."

The American Horror Story star also shared pictures of things that she has been doing and seeing ahead of her son's birth, including photos of neutrally-colored baby clothes, her giving the middle finger to a camera while wearing a long gown, as well as a bowl of yogurt and granola resting next to a copy of Save Me The Waltz — Zelda Fitzgerald's semi-autobiographical account of her life and marriage to F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Roberts has tried to keep her pregnancy as private as possible, even going to the extent of blocking her mother on Instagram when she accidentally spilled her daughter's big news. The mother-to-be shared the hilarious story in October on Jimmy Kimmel Live, explaining that when her mom first got an account on the social media platform, she didn't quite know how to use it, and would comment on theories that Roberts was pregnant with thanks for the well-wishes, despite the news not being public.

"It was a disaster," Roberts recalled. "And I found it all out on a plane, so I couldn't get to her. Like I couldn't call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop." When she confronted her mom about her comments, she revealed she thought tabloid reports about Roberts' baby bump were confirmation from her daughter. After that, Roberts admitted they "kind of got in a fight," which turned into an Instagram block. "I blocked her at one point," the actress said. "Um, it was my only weapon."

"She texted me at 2 a.m., 'Queen, did you block me? Question mark. Sad face,'" Roberts continued. "I was like, 'Yes, I did block you.' Then I unblocked her. It's been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby."