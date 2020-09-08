Emma Roberts Shows off Growing Baby Bump in Swimsuit Photo

✖

Emma Roberts recently confirmed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. Days after she revealed that exciting news, the actor gave fans another glimpse of her growing baby bump. As Us Weekly noted, the American Horror Story star took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of herself enjoying some Labor Day festivities.

On Monday, Roberts wished her fans a happy Labor Day via her Instagram Story. Her message came alongside a photo of herself wearing a black, one-piece J Crew bathing suit with red flowers adorning it. She also wore matching red Mulberry sunglasses to complete the look. Of course, in addition to showcasing her fashionable swimwear look, her latest post also gave fans another look at her growing baby bump, which was on full display in the cute snap.

Roberts' post came about a week after she confirmed that she was pregnant with her first child. On Instagram, she posted a slideshow of photos in order to confirm the good news. She first posted a photo of herself sitting on a couch by a window. Roberts, wearing a flowy white dress in the snap, rests her hands just below her baby bump. In the subsequent two photos that she shared, Roberts posed alongside her boyfriend, Hedlund, with the two both donning bright smiles.

Roberts' Instagram post didn't just confirm that she was expecting, but it also revealed the sex of their baby. The actor captioned the photos with, "Me... and my two favorite guys." She also included two blue heart emojis to represent her partner and her baby boy. Celebrities flocked to the comments section of the post in order to congratulate the actor on this happy news. Her aunt, Julia Roberts, even commented with, "Love you."

It was originally reported that Roberts was expecting her first child back in June. Us Weekly later reported in July that Roberts and Hedlund were "surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so are their families." A source added at the time, “They know the sex of the baby but are keeping it private for now. They haven’t picked out any names yet.” Roberts and Hedlund were first linked back in March of 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in a Los Angeles neighborhood.