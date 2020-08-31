Emma Roberts Confirms Pregnancy With Garrett Hedlund, Reveals Sex of Baby

✖

It was reported in June that Emma Roberts was expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, and the actress confirmed her pregnancy in a post on Instagram on Sunday in which she also revealed the sex of her baby. Roberts began her slideshow of photos with one of herself sitting on a couch at a window, her hands on her stomach as she smoothed her dress to reveal her baby bump.

A second photo saw Hedlund sitting next to Roberts and holding her hand, and a third was another snap of the couple laughing together. "Me...and my two favorite guys," Roberts wrote along with two blue heart emojis, confirming that she and Hedlund are expecting a baby boy. "Love you," commented Roberts' aunt Julia Roberts. "You will be the greatest mama," shared Roberts' Scream Queens co-star Lea Michele. "I love you Em! Boy moms together." Chelsea Handler wrote, "Somebody made a baby!" and Jamie Lynn Spears gushed, "This makes me so happy. BIG congrats."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Aug 30, 2020 at 8:44pm PDT

Roberts and Hedlund have been dating for a little over a year and were first photographed holding hands in public in March 2019. Hedlund does not have social media and the actor had appeared on Roberts' Instagram page just once prior to Sunday's post, in a March snap in which he was lying on a bed and laughing as Roberts sat on the end of the bed in a tulle gown and a flower crown. In her caption, Roberts deemed the moment a #throwbackthursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Mar 26, 2020 at 11:49am PDT

After initial speculation about Roberts' pregnancy, the actress' mother, Kelly Cunningham, confirmed the news to fans on social media. "Thank you so much! Very excited," she replied to one Instagram comment, telling another fan who asked if Roberts was pregnant, "Yes!!"

Shortly before she was first seen with Hedlund, Roberts and longtime partner Evan Peters ended their relationship shortly after Valentine's Day 2019, according to reports. "They have had their ups and downs for a while now and were really trying to make it work," a source told E! News at the time. "Their split was a long time coming." Prior to his relationship with Roberts, Hedlund dated Kirsten Dunst for over four years.