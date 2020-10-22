Emma Roberts Blocks Mom on Instagram for Leaking Her Pregnancy

✖

Emma Roberts took drastic measures when her mom accidentally leaked her pregnancy before she and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund had confirmed the big news themselves! The Scream Queens actress revealed the drama that went down on Instagram as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, telling the late night host that when her mom first got an Instagram account, she didn't quite realize how to use it, engaging with fans in the comment section and thanking them for the baby well-wishes, despite her daughter having yet to confirm she was expecting with the public.

"It was a disaster," Roberts recalled. "And I found it all out on a plane, so I couldn't get to her. Like I couldn't call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop." When she confronted her mom about spilling the beans, her mom revealed she thought tabloid reports speculating about Roberts' baby bump was actual confirmation from her daughter. After that, Roberts admitted they "kind of got in a fight," which escalated on social media. "I blocked her at one point," the actress said. "Um, it was my only weapon."

"She texted me at 2 a.m., 'Queen, did you block me? Question mark. Sad face,'" Roberts continued. "I was like, 'Yes, I did block you.' Then I unblocked her. It's been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby."

Roberts continued her mom's Instagram saga on a new episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, revealing her mother was "horrified" after the initial story made headlines, but had since adjusted to her sudden Instagram fame. "She's like, 'All my friends will not stop texting me,'" Roberts said. "She's like, 'One of my ex-boyfriends reached out to me.' I'm like, 'Mom, you're famous again. Like, how is this happening? You were famous when you broke the news. Now, you're famous again.'"

Roberts' mom is even gaining more followers from the whole drama, even if it has the Holidate star shaking her head: "I'm like, 'You're supposed to be private.' And she was like, 'Oops!'" Roberts is even coming around on her mother's social media usage. "She's an animal on Instagram," she joked. "And also, she's really good at Instagram, I will say. Like, I accidentally almost liked one of her posts because I thought it was someone else. And then I had to unlike it 'cause I saw it was her, and I'm on strike liking her stuff right now."