Dax Shepard Reveals the ‘Ingenious’ Way He and Kristen Bell Told Their Kids About Sex

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have come up with an “ingenious” way to approach the topic of sex with daughters Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8. In a new episode of the actor’s Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard revealed that when it came time to have the talk with their girls, Bell told them, “The woman takes the man’s penis and puts it in her vagina.”

“Right away it’s like, you’re in charge of this and you will decide to put this in your vagina,” he said. “Not the man puts his penis in your vagina.” Shepard said the “subtle” change in languaging was supposed to send the message to his daughter that they are in control of any sexual encounter they have in the future. “And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a nice little adjustment we’re going to make,’” he reflected.

The father of two continued that while he doesn’t want his daughters to have sex to “get approval” from someone, he does want them to embrace a healthy sex drive. “But if my daughters are horny and want to have sex, that was my favorite activity!” he explained. “It remains my favorite activity. I’d be lying if I said I was in any way anti-that activity. I am anti-getting esteemed from that activity but that’s it for me.”

Shepard and Bell have been open about sex with their children and giving them agency over their bodies. In March 2020, The Good Place actress shared on the Motherly Podcast that she had a firm opinion about having the sex talk with her kids at an early age. “I do feel strongly about that…There is nothing wrong with knowing how the penis works and how the vagina works,” she said. “I just don’t understand the American shame in that. In fact, I think it equips them to understand pregnancy way better.”

Bell continued, “The agency they have over their bodies to say, ‘Oh yeah, this is how it works…Daddy has a penis, mommy has a vagina. Here’s how it works. And here’s the part of daddy’s DNA and the part of mommy’s DNA that grows you like a seed.’ And by the way, they’re so bored by the second sentence.”