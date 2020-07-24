Kristen Bell is sharing husband Dax Shepard's perfect response to a question that came out of the left field from their oldest daughter, 7-year-old Lincoln. The Good Place actress, also mother to 5-year-old daughter Delta, recounted the uncomfortable question while appearing remotely on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday, giving a look inside at just how personal things are getting in quarantine.

Because the family is social distancing at home, Bell said she and Shepard have been jumping at opportunities to be together without the kids on little outings. "We tried to steal away for a hike the other day," she recalled to Colbert. "My sister was here watching the kids. We masked up and we were like, 'Oh, we'll just walk down the streets. There's a great hike near our house.'"

"And on our way out the door," Bell continued, "my 7-year-old stood in the door and she held it open. She goes, 'Uh, are you going to do a sex?'" The question obviously caught the famous couple by surprise. "We've talked to her about what sex is, but she's never, we've never talked about us doing it," Bell noted. Shepard's signature wit was quick to come up with a clever reply, luckily enough. "Dax just really quickly said, 'We'd love to, but it's illegal publicly. Bye!' and closed the door."

Bell and Shepard have been open about their parenting ideals, with the Veronica Mars actress sharing on the Motherly Podcast in March that she had a firm opinion about having the sex talk with her kids at an early age. "I do feel strongly about that...There is nothing wrong with knowing how the penis works and how the vagina works," she said of her parenting methods.

"I just don't understand the American shame in that. In fact, I think it equips them to understand pregnancy way better," she continued. "The agency they have over their bodies to say, 'Oh yeah, this is how it works...Daddy has a penis, mommy has a vagina. Here's how it works. And here's the part of daddy's DNA and the part of mommy's DNA that grows you like a seed.' And by the way, they're so bored by the second sentence."

Shepard also wants his kids to experience the world. Despite being sober himself for 16 years, the actor said during a May episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, "I am pro my children doing mushrooms at some point. I do think ... well, there are a lot of different studies that have pretty conclusively shown that you have long-lasting creative advantages, right. Like if you would've done mushrooms... that lasts. So I guess yeah, I'm going to tell my girls to do shrooms and to smoke pot and to drink and to just don't do cocaine or opioids." He added, "If you don't do those two things you'll likely be able to do all the other ones for the rest of your life but if you get involved with those two..."