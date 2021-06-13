Kristen Bell Shares 'Threatening' Notes Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Keeps Leaving

✖

Kristen Bell has spoken a lot about being a mom, and her latest Instagram post showed off some hilarious notes from her youngest daughter, 6-year-old Delta. Bell has two daughters with her husband, Dax Shepard, and she shared on Instagram that Delta had found the best way to communicate her frustrations with her family: passive-aggressive notes. "I often find threatening notes like these around the house," Bell wrote in the caption. "This note was taped to her door during her 30 mins hunger strike."

"Don't disturb, Delta is starving to death, only Mom can come in" read one note, while the other was taped to a plastic bag holding the last bite of a cookie and read "Deltas cookie Don't eat it or else..." Still, the Veronica Mars actress took these hilariously "threatening" notes as a good sign, though. "Guess I should be grateful my kid can speak her mind! (And appreciates leftovers.)," she quipped.

Although Bell talks about parenting quite a bit, she never shows her children's faces on social media, opting to give them their privacy until they can consent to being shared in such a wide-reaching way. "My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye. I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken," The Good Place star explained to Romper in November 2020. "I don't know them yet. I don't know if they will want that. So I really don't have the right to choose for them."

Bell opened up during Yahoo's Reset Your Mindset: Pandemic Parenting Livestream special in March 2021, explaining how they've been helping their kids through the difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Kids and mental health is interesting," she explained, saying that she's found it helpful to "sort of dissect what's happening in their brain and let them know that's all okay. We're always honest with our kids, and sometimes it's been really hard. We explained what COVID was and why it exists and we told them everything really early on and we just reminded them that we're luckier than most people and we have to do what we can to help others during this time."