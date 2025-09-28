‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner and Wife Expecting First Child Together

The Dancing With the Stars family is expanding.

Controversial Season 27 winner Bobby Bones is expecting his first child with wife Caitlin Parker Estell.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple showed off Parker Estell’s growing bump, and simply captioning the photos with a baby emoji and a red heart emoji. Bones’ DWTS partner Sharna Burgess shared well wishes in the comments, saying, “AHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!! B, huge congratulations to both of you.”

Bones, whose real name is Bobby Estell, and Parker Estell tied the knot in an at-home ceremony in June 2021. “We love home. We picked this place out together — that was really one of the first decisions that we made as a couple,” Bones told PEOPLE. “And so she thought, ‘What if we got married here?’”

“It was such a big gesture for Bobby to want to get a home for us both, that had some of my touches,” Parker Estell added. “We got to start fresh. For me, it really wasn’t even a question. It was just — if we’re getting married in Nashville, we’re getting married at the house.”

As previously mentioned, Bones competed on the 27th season of Dancing With the Stars with pro Sharna Burgess, coming out on top and winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. His win has stirred much controversy and hate, as many believe Zombies star Milo Manheim and partner Witney Carson should have won. Manheim has since revealed he’s fine with not winning, while Carson is still a little salty about it. Meanwhile, Bones recently admitted to “cheating” and spending extra time in rehearsals.

“I cheated in the way of, they give you a limited amount of time with your partner, like four hours a day, they say,” he shared on Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast. “So, we would do our full work. I would record the session and then go by myself and rent a studio myself and train myself to, illegally, like spent time over.”

Meanwhile, Bones and Parker Estell will have their hands full between work and a new little bundle of joy joining them soon. A due date has not been revealed, but she still seems to be early in the pregnancy, so Baby Estell still has a while to go. But it will be exciting to see them on this new journey