Bobby Bones Breaks Silence After Surprising ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Win

Bobby Bones broke his brief silence after winning the Mirror Ball Trophy on Dancing With The Stars Monday night by thanking his fans on Instagram and Twitter.

“You guys did this. Thank you. Champions,” the country music radio show host wrote, alongside a photo of himself and pro dance partner Sharna Burgess clutching their trophies.

Bones shared the same image on Instagram and Twitter, about an hour after he stunned millions of viewers by pulling off the upset at the end of DWTS. He came out on top against the other three final teams, Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Evanna Lunch and Keo Motstepe and Milo Manheim and Witney Carson.

Burgess and Bones earned low scores throughout the season from the judges, but continued to do well with fan votes. Even Bones apologized for his low scores during the season.

“I’m quite irritated at the scores,” Bones tweeted after Halloween Night. “That’s the best I could dance. Vote if you have the time. I’ll get back at it next week and prove them wrong.”

“Sorry I couldn’t get better scores for you guys. That was the best I could dance. Vote for me if you can or want to,” Bones continued.

Although Bones was frustrated with the low scores, he recently told Good Housekeeping he thought the critiques were fair.

“I think they [the judges’ marks and critiques] are fair. I don’t think they want me to win, frankly,” he said. “I think the judges want somebody who came in with more dance experience to win. But that’s why the show isn’t just about the judges — it’s also about the people.”

Bones’ country music colleagues were very happy for him, but longtime DWTS fans were stunned, with some even calling it a “joke.”

“Nothing against Bobby Bones, but I feel really bad for Evanna and Milo. They each deserved so much better,” one fan wrote.

“Here’s the thing, I know Bobby is a good guy but I don’t remember even 1 of his dances this season,” added another viewer. “I can remember each of the other finalists dances. This just doesn’t make sense. I love this show so much & I’m just so disappointed. Milo should have taken it.”

“Sharna is an amazing pro and she deserved to win because she was robbed so many times in past seasons but I just wish it wasn’t with him,” a Burgess fan wrote. “He’s a nice guy and all but he is not the best dancer and no one can say otherwise. It’s DANCING with the stars not who’s the nicest.”

DWTS will return next year.

Photo credit: Instagram/Bobby Bones