‘Ancient Aliens’ Star David Wilcock Dead After Police Standoff

David Wilcock, star of Ancient Aliens, has passed away from an apparent suicide after a police standoff. He was 53 years old.

In a statement, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Department in Colorado shared details about the standoff incident.

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“Boulder County Communications received a 911 call at approximately 10:44 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2026,” the statement reads. “Regarding an unknown problem near the 1400 block Ridge Road, northeast of the town of Nederland.”

It was said that the incident involved a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

Deputies arrived on the scene at approximately 11:02 a.m. and made contact with a male outside the residence. The male was holding a weapon.

Amid a standoff with the responding deputies, the man used the weapon on himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Deputies searched the residence and surrounding property and did not locate any other individuals. There is no known threat to the public,” the statement further read. “Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded and are conducting a joint investigation with the Boulder County Coroner’s Office. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Coroner’s Office.”

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified the male as being Wilcock.”The Office of the Boulder County Coroner has positively identified 53-year-old David Wilcock as the individual involved in the April 20, 2026, incident on Park Ridge Road in Unincorporated Boulder County.”

Days before the incident, fans grew concerned for Wilcock when he made an alarming comment about “intense stuff” happening in his life.

“I am not yet sure if I am doing a show tomorrow. I’ve had some very intense stuff going on this weekend. Either way, I want you all to know how much I love and appreciate you,” he wrote in a post on X. “Always remember that the Creator is within — and we live in a loving universe. I am very grateful to you for all of your love, care and support.”

He then thanked his donors and “regular loyal supporters.”

However, he returned ot the social media platform the next day to announce he “slept miraculously well” the night before and had planned to push forward with a show.

Wilcock previously served as a consulting producer and on-air expert on Ancient Aliens, which explores theories about extraterrestrials‘ involvement in lost civilizations. He stopped being a regular contributor on the show in 2019.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.