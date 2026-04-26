WWE Parts Ways With 24 Superstars Just Days After WrestleMania

WWE cut a massive amount of Superstars from its roster on Friday, including major TV acts.

Based on wrestlers’ statements and current reports from Fightful and other outlets, 24 talents are exiting the company. It’s unclear if these Superstars’ contracts are being cut (usually with a 90-day or 30-day wind-down period) or if they’re being told that their current contracts will simply expire. Either way, WWE execs have decided they don’t want to pay to keep them on the company’s roster.

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The most surprising cut is , the acclaimed Japanese wrestler who is one half of the tag team The Kabuki Warriors. WWE Raw included Kairi on the show weekly, as she was a part of well-received ongoing feud between former ally IYO SKY and current teammate .

Side-by-side: Former WWE acts Kairi Sane and the Wyatt Sicks (Credit: WWE // Craig Ambrosio/WWE Via Getty Images)

Another unexpected cut came in the form of the Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy). The spooky cult-like act, inspired by ideas from late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, was regularly featured on SmackDown and fan-favorites at live events. Their faction held the WWE Tag Teams Championship as recently as January. Cross is also notably also a former women’s world champion in the promotion.

See the full list of WWE departures below.