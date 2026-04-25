Charlize Theron is back with another Netflix hit, but a new true crime documentary is trying to take over the movie chart.

Meanwhile, a new comedy is returning for its second weekend in the rankings.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (April 25, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill

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Official Synopsis: “A retired Olympic equestrian takes on a new dressage student at his idyllic farm in New Jersey. Over time, tensions mount between the two, leading to 911 calls, cryptic social media posts, and accusations of spying. The feud culminates in a shocking act of violence and a trial that rocked the prestigious and sophisticated world of dressage.”

2. Roommates

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Official Synopsis: “When a hopeful, naive college freshman, Devon, asks the cool and confident Celeste to be her roommate, a blossoming friendship spirals into a war of passive aggression.”

1. Apex

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Official Synopsis: “A grieving woman testing her limits in the Australian wilderness is suddenly ensnared in a deadly game with a ruthless predator.”