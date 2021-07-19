Bobby Bones Marries Caitlin Parker in At-Home Ceremony

✖

Bobby Bones is officially a married man, tying the knot with fiancée Caitlin Parker in an intimate ceremony at their Nashville home on Saturday, July 17. The couple's backyard became their wedding venue with help from their wedding planner, Ninth & Everett owner and planner Josiah Carr, who transformed the space for the ceremony.

"We love home. We picked this place out together — that was really one of the first decisions that we made as a couple," Bones told PEOPLE. "And so she thought, 'What if we got married here?'" Parker added, "It was such a big gesture for Bobby to want to get a home for us both, that had some of my touches. We got to start fresh. For me, it really wasn't even a question. It was just — if we're getting married in Nashville, we're getting married at the house."

Guests included family members and friends including country singers Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Chuck Wicks and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God. Bones and Parker wrote their own vows and were married by Parker's childhood music minister, Jeff Elkins. The reception was held in a tent on the property, and the newlyweds were serenaded by Dan + Shay for their first dance to the Jesse and the Rippers version of The Beach Boys' "Forever" from Full House. Gary LeVox later performed Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road" and "Fast Cars and Freedom" while Ronnie Dunn sang Brooks & Dunn's "Neon Moon."

Guests dined on steak, crab cakes, mashed potatoes and vegetables from Beyond Details, and dessert was Bones' favorite Funfetti cookie dough cake by Cakes + Co. Later in the evening, a Sonic Drive-In pop-up served snacks including "put a ring on it" onion rings, Nashville hot chicken sliders and Parker's creation, the Bobby Water.

Bones and Parker began dating shortly before the pandemic began and Bones proposed in October 2020. "I knew immediately that it was extremely different, even from the start," Bones recalled. "Early on, it was like, 'I really needed to treat this delicately and invest my time and my capabilities because this is going to be for a long time.' I wasn't freaked out and that's how I knew it was right. I never once went, 'Oh God, what's happening here?' Mostly I was like, 'Maybe this is what people are talking about when you watch movies and read books.' That's how I knew she was the one — because I wasn't freaking out."

"I had conversations with my mom growing up about when you fall in love with that right person and how you know," Parker shared. "And she always told me that it's just not hard. You will go through a lot of things together as a couple, but that the relationship itself shouldn't be hard. That it feels like a sense of peace washing over you. And with Bobby, that's how it's always been. When I'm with him, there's such a strong sense of peace about us no matter what it is we're going through that day. I just know he's the one for me."