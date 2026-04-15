Original ‘The Voice’ Coach Returning

Adam Levine is returning for another season of The Voice.

The Maroon 5 frontman has officially signed on to coach on Season 30 of the NBC singing competition show, PEOPLE reported Tuesday, with Levine telling the outlet, “I will be back.”

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“I’m having so much fun doing it,” Levine continued. “Since I came back a few seasons ago it’s just been a blast and I’m super happy to keep it going as long as they’ll have me.”

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Season 30 of The Voice will mark Levine’s 19th season coaching on the singing competition. The other coaches for Season 30 have yet to be announced ahead of its premiere this fall.

Season 29 of The Voice just came to a triumphant end on Tuesday as Team Adam’s Alexia Jayy walked away the winner following performances of Patti LaBelle’s “Lady Marmalade,” Adele’s “One and Only” and a duet with Levine to Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning.”

“I’d say I can’t believe it, but I can,” Levine told the cameras after Jayy was announced the Season 29 winner. “There is no one that is more deserving of this honor.”

Levine was part of the original coaching lineup on The Voice and starred on 16 seasons of the show before announcing in May 2019 that he would be leaving the show behind. Six years later, the “This Love” singer made his long-awaited return as coach to Season 27 of The Voice, exiting again for Season 28 before returning for Season 29 this February for the Battle of Champions season.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

In 2019, Levine shared that he wanted to step away from coaching on The Voice in order to spend more time with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their children.

“I really do miss it. I love the people that I met and worked with, and you all obviously know how I feel about [fellow coach] Blake [Shelton],” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. “I do miss it but I don’t miss how much I had to work. I was constantly working for so many years – very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that – but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever. Now I’m a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little.”

