Haylie Duff and Fiancé Matthew Rosenberg Split After 14 Years

Haylie Duff and Matthew Rosenberg have officially called it quits after 14 years together.

In a statement to Page Six, Duff’s rep confirmed the news, stating the couple had “ended their relationship around the first of the year.”

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“She asks for privacy at this time in protection of her young daughters,” the rep further shared.

Duff and Rosenberg were first romantically linked in 2012 and got engaged in 2014. They share daughters Ryan Ava Erhard, 10, and Lulu Gray, 7.

During a 2021 interview with Page Six, Duff discussed how she and Roseberg felt like they were married in “a lot of ways,” without exchanging vows.

“I mean, we couldn’t be more married if we tried,” she explained with a laugh. “We’ve got two kids and couldn’t be more married if we tried, but I think both of us envisioned doing it in Texas, and so now that we’re here, the conversations are happening a little more often than they were before.”

Although the couple initially decided to postpone their wedding while she was pregnant with their eldest daughter, Duff said the plans took a turn when she and Rosenberg started having children.

“I just probably won’t be in, like, a big wedding dress like I thought I would be,” she pointed out. “I think, like, we’re older, first of all, too, you know, both of our kids would be there. I think it’s been reimagined a little bit, which is exciting.”

However, Duff also said she thought the wedding would happen once the children started asking about it.

“It might be the time to go, ‘OK, we’ve got to, like, do this thing,” she said. “And Ryan didn’t know the difference of married or not married until she started school and I had to, like, write my name and Matt’s name. And then she was like, ‘Wait a minute!’ So now there’s a lot of talk of, like, ‘at your wedding …’ That kind of stuff.”