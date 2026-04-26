Controversial ’90 Day Fiancé’ Couple Officially Divorce

Controversial 90 Day Fiancé couple Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have officially divorced after nearly a decade of marriage.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, a judge signed off on the split on April 13. Martins initially filed a petition to dissolve the marriage in February 2026.

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According to Martins’ filing, the now-exes separated more than a year ago and had been living apart for more than 60 days. The filing further revealed that both parties entered into a settlement agreement in Brazil back in January 2026.

The settlement was filed with the Jefferson County, Kentucky, court. However, details about the agreement have not been revealed.

The judge presiding over the case confirmed that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and noted there was no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.

Staehle and Martins first met in person during TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Before their reality TV appearance, the couple met online before Staehle traveled to Brazil to meet Martins in person. They married in November 2017 and had their son, Pierre, not long after.

However, their relationship has experienced many highs and lows.

In 2020, the couple not only confirmed their split but also filed restraining orders against each other following a physical altercation that Staehle livestreamed on Instagram.

Both restraining orders were dropped in October of the same year. After seemingly reconciling, the couple welcomed their second son, Ethan, in 2021. However, not long after the birth, Staehle accused Martins of cheating. He promised to livestream the paternity test results on his wife’s OnlyFans account.

Along with accusing Martins of cheating, Staehle accused his then-wife of placing shards of glass in his ice cream. He also claimed that Martins allowed their son, Pierre, to be around a convicted pedophile.

Martins revealed in late 2021 that she did not have custody of her children following the release of a video featuring her grabbing Staehle by the hair and pinning him to their couch by the neck. She was charged with fourth-degree assault following the incident.

In 2022, Staehle and Martins were reported missing on the day Pierre and Ethan were to be turned over to the Child Protective Services, which had granted custody of the children at the time.

Staehle later told TMZ that due to Pierre having “extreme separation anxiety,” he told the child with him to find work between Pennsylvania and Florida. Pierre was returned to CPS. Both Pierre and Ethan were placed in the care of Staehle’s cousin soon after.

That same year, Martins filed another restraining order against Staehle, accusing him of sexual assault and other abuse. Despite the allegations, the couple reconciled seven months later. One month after the reconciliation, Staehle announced he and Martins were set to regain custody of their sons. However, he claimed that his cousin had illegally moved the boys out of Kentucky. His cousin also allegedly filed for permanent custody.

In 2024, Staehle went missing; this time, he went to Brazil. His mother confirmed that while he was found alive, Staehle was not “in good standing.”

Martins has since moved on from Staehle. Last year, the former reality TV star announced she and her boyfriend, Michael, were expecting their first child together. She gave birth to their daughter.

It appears Martins does not have custody of Pierre and Ethan.