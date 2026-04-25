‘The Hunting Party’ Bosses Tease Someone Will Die in Season 2 Finale

The Hunting Party fans may want to brace themselves.

Evidently, not everyone will survive the May 7 Season 2 finale.

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The first season finale of the NBC drama saw Nick Wechsler’s Oliver getting poisoned, with the Season 2 premiere in January revealing he had died. Season 2 will be turning things up a notch, with executive producer JJ Bailey admitting to TV Insider that “pretty much everybody” is in danger this time around.

Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca “Bex” Henderson, Patrick Sabongui as Jacob Hassani, Josh McKenzie as Shane Florence — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

“I will say, I think we up the stakes quite a bit in that regard for this,” he said. “And we get to have an extended fight sequence in a way that we don’t typically do on our show that I think is going to be really exciting and fresh for people to see. But yeah, I think we take the idea of one of our characters being in danger at the end, and we’re like, well, what’s more than one? Let’s go bigger. And we put a lot of our characters in danger at the end.”

When asked if everyone survives the finale, fellow EP Jake Coburn very pointedly said, “No.” Bailey then shared that we will know who dies in the season finale, rather than keeping it on a cliffhanger like Season 1. Considering this season has been a roller coaster, putting everyone in danger, it’s hard to tell just what will happen and who fans will have to say goodbye to.

Per the logline for the finale, “Xander Wax,” airing on Thursday, May 7, at 10 pm. ET on NBC, “Bex and the team must hunt down an escaped inmate Xander Wax (John Corbett), a killer with a knack for poisoning through unpredictable methods. Things back at the Command Center come to a head, pushing the team further than they’ve ever been before.”

Pictured: Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca “Bex” Henderson — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

While fans will find out who dies in the finale, there will still be some type of cliffhanger. It just won’t be like last season’s. “The cliffhanger out of this one is more sending the team in a new direction as opposed to Season 1 was, ‘Are we losing this person? Are we not? And what’s going to happen out of that?’” Bailey explained. “And… hopefully the episode and season feels like it sort of resolves, and then we open things back up at the very end, sending our team in a new direction.”

“There won’t be a question about whether or not someone is going to survive,” Coburn added. “You’re going to know everybody’s fate in a more clear way than at the end of Season 1, but the dynamic of the show and the world of the show is going to shift a little.”

As of now, The Hunting Party has not been renewed for Season 3. The series is on the bubble, along with fellow NBC drama veterans Law & Order and Brilliant Minds. All three will be up against several drama pilots for a spot on the 2026-2027 schedule. The Season 2 finale of The Hunting Party premieres on Thursday, May 7, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.