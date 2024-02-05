'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Peta Murgatroyd Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Peta Murgatroyd is pregnant with baby number three! The Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband, fellow dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, announced Monday that they are expecting their third child just seven months after they welcomed their son Rio.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017 and also share 6-year-old son Shai, took to Instagram to break their big news Monday. "We Are Having A Baby! Yes we know...we just had a baby... haha!" Murgatroyd, 37, wrote alongside her Instagram announcement. "This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!"

In the video Murgatroyd posted, she can be seen calling her husband, 44, to break the big baby news. "Surpising @maksimc on this FaceTime with my two friends secretly filming from different angles made it all the more hilarious," the Mirrorball winner continued. "It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him and when he wasn't catching on we all couldn't stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the 'I'm so sick story' the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks."

The expectant mother also looked back on her fertility struggles over the years, having previously opened up about suffering multiple miscarriages. "After everything we've been through with miscarriages and IVF we're beyond blessed and know we are uber lucky for this miracle to happen to us," she concluded. "We're just so happy that we can finally tell you guys the good news."

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy announced they had welcomed son Rio in June 2023. "Rio John Chmerkovskiy," Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you. @shai.aleksander is already the best big brother and we all feel very complete. Life is good."

The couple had previously shared they were expecting their second child in January after "2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer." Murgatroyd added at the time, "It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF."

"I want to thank ALL OF YOU who've been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning," she continued. "It feels like I'm sharing this news with my extended family. Thank you for sharing your stories and tips to get me through my IVF cycle and thank you for the plethora of encouraging comments and DMs ...I read them all. This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for."