'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Peta Murgatroyd Gets Disappointing News About Her IVF Transfer

Peta Murgatroyd is committed to remaining an "open book" even as her in vitro fertilization journey takes an unwanted turn. The Dancing With the Stars pro shared in an emotional video shared to Instagram Tuesday that the embryo transfer from her and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy's first round of in vitro fertilization was not successful.

"I promised you all that I would be open and honest. I had times where I was unsure of that decision throughout my IVF journey and even more so after we got the news that our transfer did not work," Murgatroyd wrote at the start of her lengthy caption. "But going back on my word after being such an open book wouldn't be right."

"...So here it is. One of the happiest days of my life, and then 10 days later one of the saddest moments I'll never forget," she continued. "Standing on the side of the road in West Hollywood, hoping for the best....thinking this was MY time, my turn for 'happiness.' Life is funny though. When you think you got it figured out, it slaps you in the face and makes you start over. I keep learning that 'God's plans will always be more beautiful than all your disappointments'... I have to keep believing that."

In one moment in the video, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy, who are also parents to 5-year-old son Shai, are shown their embryo under a microscope. "That part was a moment in time where I saw my baby. It felt final, it felt like this was it," the professional dancer wrote. "I got a little preview of them at the earliest stage of their life. It felt otherworldly special, I felt privileged. I really did think this was going to work."

"Looking into Maks' eyes as he was crying, seeing our baby together...just made this experience so worth it even though it didn't turn out how we had hoped," Murgatroyd continued. "I have taken the necessary steps to start the healing process. To sit in my feelings, and feel what I need to, to start moving forward with an open heart."

The Peta Jane Beauty creator concluded her post by thanking everyone who has been with her along this journey. "I will get my baby, just not right now," she wrote. "And to all the women who have gone through this multiple times over, I bow down. You're warriors and you give me strength [every day]. This s- ain't easy."