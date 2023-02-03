Maks Chmerkovskiy Calls Pregnant Wife Peta Murgatroyd's Baby Bump Photos 'So Hot'

Peta Murgatroyd has husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy as her number-one fan throughout her pregnancy journey. The Dancing with the Stars pro, 36, received a steamy comment from her dancer husband as she shared a series of photos to Instagram Thursday of her showing off her baby bump at 20 weeks pregnant.

Rocking low-rise sweatpants and a cropped tee to show off her bare bump, Murgatroyd mugs for the camera in a series of three photos she simply captioned, "Candids" alongside a camera emoji. Chmerkovskiy was quick to weigh in on what he thought of his wife's latest impromptu photoshoot, commenting alongside a red heart and fire emoji, "You're so hot."

Murgatroyd, who also is mom to son Shai, 6, with Chmerkovskiy, announced in January that she and her husband were expecting their second child after a long and difficult fertility journey. "It brings me immense joy to finally announce that [Chmerkovskiy] and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2," she began a lengthy caption underneath a photo of her bare belly.

"After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer...we have a healthy bun in the oven," she continued. "It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF." Murgatroyd thanked everyone who had been following her fertility journey from the start, writing that "it feels like I'm sharing this news with my extended family." She concluded, "This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for," adding that the little one would be "coming June 2023."

The pro dancer later told PEOPLE that she didn't know initially that she was pregnant. "I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn't want to test for weeks," Murgatroyd recalled, noting that she felt guarded at first after experiencing a number of miscarriages. "It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!' It was more like a, 'Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked,'" she shared. "So I was very skeptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while."