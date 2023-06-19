'DWTS' Pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Welcome Baby No. 2

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are officially parents of two! The Dancing with the Stars pro couple celebrated a very special Father's Day Sunday when they welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, Chmerkovskiy announced in an Instagram post. The little one joins the couple's older son, Shai, 6.

Happy Father's Day to me!" he wrote alongside a sweet hospital photo of himself holding his newborn, whose face was blurred in the image. The couple has not yet revealed further details about their bundle of joy, including his name. The post was met with plenty of congratulations for the proud parents, Emma Slater commenting, "OMG YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!! On Father's Day!!!!" Amanda Kloots wrote, "Wow what a day! What a gift!" Sharna Burgess added, "How perfect," alongside two heart emojis.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy first announced they were expecting in January, the couple sharing with fans that they were ecstatic to welcome baby No. 2 "after 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer." They added, "it was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF."

"I want to thank ALL OF YOU who've been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning," Murgatroyd continued. "It feels like I'm sharing this news with my extended family. Thank you for sharing your stories and tips to get me through my IVF cycle and thank you for the plethora of encouraging comments and DMs ...I read them all. This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for."

On Saturday, Chmerkovskiy revealed that his wife was in labor and he "made it to LA from Napa in record time! Curtesy of (about to be thrice) grandpa Sasha." Although Murgatroyd hasn't shared the birth announcement on her own account at this time, she did share a sweet post over the weekend reflecting on her oldest son and his duties as a big brother, writing in part, "to witness Shai hold him and stare at him for the first time will probably make my heart combust. Life is good. I feel like I can finally use the term 'blessed' without cringing, as it really sums up this moment in time for our family."