'DWTS' Pro Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant With Second Baby With Maks Chmerkovskiy

Dancing With The Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd has confirmed that she is pregnant with her and Maks Chmerkovskiy's second baby! The elated mom, who is about 18 weeks along, spoke with PEOPLE about the exciting news, telling the outlet that the pregnancy was "all natural." She added, "I didn't even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick.'

Murgatroyd went on to share, "I danced through Dancing with the Stars with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn't want to test for weeks." She continued, "I think it was the fastest positive I've ever seen in my life. It just came up super quick and I was just shocked. It's been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!' It was more like a, 'Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked.' So I was very skeptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while."

Noting how their journey to having another baby has been challenging, Murgatroyd also revealed that the couple's 5-year-old son Shai has been eager to be a big brother. "It was a lot some days," she shared. "Very emotional because I didn't know what to tell him anymore. I told him the first two times, but I kept it vague. I didn't make it into this whole, 'Oh my God, we're having a baby,' thing. I just said, 'Be careful with Mummy's belly. She has a baby in there.'"

She continued, "I guess that's been another really hard part of it because he sees other kids with siblings." Murgatroyd admitted that she does know the sex of the baby, but has not decided if she'll be sharing that particular news anytime soon. "I can't wait," she added, also noting that she is due in June.

Finally, Murgatroyd praised getting to live in her pregnancy body for a while. "It's going to be so good that I can just go around and not wear baggy clothes now," she said. "I can get on social media and show my whole body. I've been doing everything from the boobs up." She then shared what she's been craving. "I have salt cravings," she confessed. "Everything is savory. I don't feel like ice cream. I don't feel like cookies right now. I mean, that could all change. I just want bread and pasta and rice and all the good stuff."