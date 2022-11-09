Chanel West Coast Reveals Her Baby's Name

Chanel West Coast is sharing more details about her newborn. During an interview with Us Weekly, Chanel opened up about her birthing experience. Additionally, she also shared the name of her baby girl.

Chanel welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, on Wednesday. While chatting with Us Weekly, the Ridiculousness star shared that her baby girl's name is Bowie Breeze Fenison. When it comes to her birthing experience, Chanel called it the "scariest and hardest day" of her life since she underwent an emergency C-section to deliver her child. Even though the birth didn't go as planned, Chanel and baby Bowie are doing well a week later. She explained, "She is healthy and happy as can be. She is perfect in every way to me and her daddy and we are so grateful to have her in our lives."

Almost exactly a week prior, the TV personality revealed that she gave birth to her daughter. She shared the news with her fans via her Instagram Story and showed off a photo of herself cradling her little one. In regards to Bowie's birth, Chanel wrote, "After many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via c-section. A few complications and she didn't wanna just pop out on her own." The MTV star continued to write that it was "the scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far. Never felt a love like this before. She's the best thing that ever [happened] to me." Chanel also thanked her boyfriend "for giving me the greatest gift in the world and being such an amazing dad already," adding to Fenison and Bowie, "Love you both soooo much."

Chanel first revealed her pregnancy in June when she walked the red carpet for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted and sported her growing baby bump as she did so. While at the event, she spoke about the prospect of becoming a mother for the first time. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings," she told E! News. "From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she told the outlet. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."