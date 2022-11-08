Who Is Dom Fenison? Meet Chanel West Coast's Boyfriend

Chanel West Coast welcomed a daughter earlier this month. She is the Ridiculousness star's first child with her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison. Chanel, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, started dating earlier this year.

Fenison and Dudley, 34, announced they were expecting in June. The two have known each other for some time. They rekindled their relationship when Fenison played the love interest in Dudley's "Vinyl" music video. "We've known each other for, like, five or so years, but we kind of just rekindled our relationship 'cause I was in her new music video for 'Vinyl,'" Fenison told InTouch Weekly in February. At that point, they had been an item for a few months, they said, adding that their love languages are "a little bit of touch and words of affirmation."

Fenison is signed to DT Model Management, reports PEOPLE. He has walked the runway for Georgio Armani and Givenchy, and was seen in campaigns for Nike and Men's Wearhouse. Fenison also earned a bachelor of science in accounting and business management from Western Governors University, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Modeling is not Fenison's only career. He is also a licensed real estate agent in Los Angeles. He claims to have assisted on over 200 real estate deals, according to his website. He currently works at Beverly & Company but began his real estate career with an agent in Hancock Park, Los Angeles. Faison also worked at Stabler & Associates as a business manager for celebrities and "high profile clients," according to his LinkedIn page.

Aside from "Vinyl," Fenison has appeared in other music videos. He can be spotted in Hailee Steinfeld's 2017 video for "Let Me Go." At the time "Let Me Go" was released, he shared "10 fun facts" with JustJared. He revealed that he was a big Game of Thrones fan and had a blind rescue dog. He also said he was discovered while bartending in college and was allergic to avocados. "I embrace being biracial, Caucasian on my Mom's side, African-American on my Dad's," he said.

Dudley revealed that she gave birth to a baby girl in a since-expired Nov. 2 Instagram Story post. "After many many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via C-section," Dudley wrote, reports E! News. "A few complications and she didn't wanna just pop out on her own." She later thanked Fenison for giving her "the greatest gift" and being "such an amazing daddy already."

Dudley also praised Fenison for being by her side during the high-risk pregnancy. "Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I've ever had in my life," the rapper told E! News. "Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He's just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he's the perfect balance for me."