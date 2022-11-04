Chanel West Coast Welcomes Baby Girl After 'A Few Complications'

Chanel West Coast has officially welcomed her baby girl after "a few complications." The Ridiculousness star, 34, revealed Wednesday on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were over the moon to officially become parents, despite the difficulties Chanel faced in labor that forced her to undergo a cesarean section.

"After many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via c-section," the MTV star wrote on her Story of her birthing experience. "A few complications and she didn't wanna just pop out on her own." She added that it was "the scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far. Never felt a love like this before. She's the best thing that ever [happened] to me." Chanel also made sure to thank Fenison "for giving me the greatest gift in the world and being such an amazing dad already," adding to her new little family, "Love you both soooo much."

Chanel also shared sweet first photos of her baby girl on social media, posting a photo of herself all cuddled up with her little one, who is swaddled in a pink floral blanket. "Girl mama," reads the GIF sticker Chanel posted on the photo. The "Trophies" artist has yet to reveal the name of her little girl, who is the first child for both her and her model beau.

The TV personality first announced her pregnancy in June before revealing her growing baby bump on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings," she told E! News at the time. "From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she told the outlet. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."

Also in June, the couple would reveal they were having a little girl, posting in an Instagram video the moment Chanel saw the pink confetti released from an umbrella opened by Fenison to learn she was expecting a daughter. "We're having a baby girl!!! she wrote in the caption. "Love you @domfenison thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do."