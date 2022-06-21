Pregnant 'Ridiculousness' Host Chanel West Coast Reveals Sex of Baby in Ecstatic Video

Chanel West Coast is thinking pink! The pregnant Ridiculousness star and her boyfriend Dom Fenison found out the sex of their baby on the way in an adorable gender reveal moment on Sunday, with the soon-to-be parents later revealing on social media that they are expecting a baby girl.

Chanel West Coast, born Chelsea Chanel Dudley, revealed the exciting news in an Instagram video showing the moment she and Fenison opened an umbrella that erupted in pink confetti. The MTV star shared in the caption alongside a series of pink emojis, "we're having a baby girl!!!" She went on to write, "love you [Dom Fenison] thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do," adding that she knows "you will be the best Dad in the world!" Fenison shared the same video to his account, writing, "had the absolute best day yesterday with [Chanel West Coast] and all of our family and friends. It was really a special occasion and I could feel the positive energy and love. Hope everyone had a great time."

The joint posts sparked plenty of congratulatory messages from the couple's friends and fans. Commenting on Chanel's video, Leah McSweenney wrote, "I just teared up for you!!!" Justina Valentine commented, "awwwwww congrats mama! You're daughter is gonna be the cutest." One fan added, "Congrats to you guys!!! Being a parent is the greatest."

The couple's gender reveal comes just weeks after Chanel confirmed in a statement to E! News that she was expecting. At the time, Chanel shared that she was in her first trimester, adding that she was "really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings." She later debuted her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Chanel has shared plenty of bumpdates. Along with sharing several images from her baby bump debut, the star on June 12 shared a photo of herself sporting a yellow dress that hugged her growing baby bump as she posed alongside Fenison. On Friday, she shared a snapshot of herself in a bikini posing on a boat, joking, "5 months pregnant where? still slayin in a bikini." At this time, Chanel and Fenison, who first went public with their relationship earlier this year, have not revealed their due date.