'Ridiculousness' Host Chanel West Coast Reveals Pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Chanel West Coast! The Ridiculousness star confirmed Thursday, June 2 that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison. The 33-year-old mom-to-be shared the exciting news with E! News, telling the outlet that she doesn't "know if it's a boy or girl yet. I'm just praying for a happy, healthy baby." West Coast, born Chelsea Chanel Dudley, added that she is "really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings."

The MTV star went on to reveal that she is currently in her first trimester and has been experiencing typical first-trimester nausea. She joked that pregnancy is "not as glamorous as some people make it seem" before praising Fenison for being "the most level-headed person I've ever had in my life." She noted that "raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He's just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he's the perfect balance for me."

"From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV. I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way," she continued, later adding, "I really hope that my child goes for their dreams and follows their heart and doesn't let any of the materialistic stuff get to them. I really want to raise a child that's down to earth and humble and just appreciates life to the fullest."

Shortly after sharing the news of her pregnancy, West Coast debuted her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted with Fenison at her side. For the outing, the Ridiculousness star wore a sequined floral mini dress that hugged her growing belly, according to PEOPLE. Fenison donned a suit with a green pocket square and green shoes.

The baby news comes after West Coast, who has co-hosted Ridiculousness with Sterling Brim since the show's debut in 2011, and Fenison first went public with their relationship earlier this year. Since then, the couple have frequently made appearances on one another's social media accounts, with West Coast earlier this week sharing a photo of them as they attended a Los Angeles Football Club game.