CBS Sitcom Star Welcomes Baby Boy

Kelli Goss and her husband, who married in 2021 and are also parents to son Wade Owen, announced they were expecting their second child in September.

The CBS family just got a little bigger. Kelli Goss, who starred as Vanessa in the sitcom United States of Al, is pulling double mommy duty after she gave birth to her second child with husband Justin Wilmers. The couple, who are also parents to 1-year-old Wade Owen, announced Monday that baby boy Ozzy Rhode Wilmers joined their family at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4 weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 20-inches long.

"We have another beautiful healthy perfect baby boy (!!!) in the household! We welcomed our little Zizi and Wade's new best friend on Thursday and everyone is recovering well and are as healthy as can be," the proud parents wrote alongside an adorable gallery of images of their newborn, including hospital pictures snapped just after his birth and photos of their newly-expanded family of four. "It's been blowing our minds and putting our hearts at ease to watch our two little guys together and see their completely pure and automatic love for each other. Here's to boy life and raising them together come hell or high water! Ozzy, you were exactly what we needed. We love you to the moon and back."

After announcing their engagement in in July 2020, The Ranch alum and Wilmers tied the knot in September 2021, Goss confirming the news at the time by sharing a black and white photo of herself and Wilmers, which she captioned, "Husband & wife." They went on to announce they were expecting their first child in May 2022, with little Wade arriving in July 2022.

Just five days after Goss and Wilmers celebrated their second wedding anniversary in 2023, the couple first announced they were expecting their second child together back in September. Goss at the time shared several images to Instagram, including one showing her cradling her growing baby bump as Wilmers adorably held little Wade, writing in the caption, "Let's keep this crazy train going! Baby no. 2 coming 2024."

Little Ozzy's arrival was a celebratory occasion for the actress' followers, many of whom were quick to take to the comments section. Replying to the birth announcement, one fan wrote, "Ahhhhhh!!!! Congratulations Kel!!!!" Another person commented, "Yaaaay Congratulations! That 3rd pic they look so much alike! I can see the resemblance! So excited Graham has a buddy too now!!" Goss' The Ranch co-star Elisha Cuthbert commented, "Congratulations!! How beautiful Ozzy is! So happy for you guys! Sending lots of love. Well done Mom!"

Born in Valencia, California in 1992, Goss made her television acting debut in an episode of My Name is Earl in 2007. She went on to land a long-term role in Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush, appearing in 18 episodes between 2010 and 2013. She also played Courtney Sloane in 83 episodes of The Young and the Restless. She is perhaps best-known for her portrayal of Heather Roth, the sister of Molly McCook's Darlene Roth and daughter of Megyn Price's Mary Roth, on The Ranch. She most recently starred as Vanessa, the estranged wife of Parker Young's Riley, on United States of Al, which ran for two seasons on CBS from 2021 until 2022.