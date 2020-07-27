✖

Actress Kelli Goss, who played Heather Roth on Netflix's hit sitcom The Ranch, is engaged. The star is set to marry attorney Justin Wilmers, she shared on Instagram Saturday. Wilmers proposed just a few days after he celebrated his birthday.

"AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!! Turns out you got yourself the best birthday present of them all: ME. FOREVER. I love you so much [Wilmers]," Goss wrote on Instagram, alongside photos from the proposal with her friends and family. Several of her famous friends and followers also congratulated her. "YESSSSSSSS!!!!!!! AHHHHH CONGRATULATIONS! So special," Last Man Standing star Molly McCook, who played Goss' on-screen sister on The Ranch, wrote.

"Awwww! Congrats beautiful girl!" The Young And The Restless star Hunter King wrote. "Ahhh!! Congrats guys!!!" All My Children star Denyse Tontz added. Katelyn Tarver, who starred on Big Time Rush, simply added, "Aw Kelli!" and a heart emoji.

Goss, 28, shot to fame with a recurring part on Big Time Rush and starred as Courtney Sloane in 83 episodes of The Young and the Restless. She appeared in 33 episodes of The Ranch, which ended earlier this year. In January, she was cast in The United States of Al, a new CBS pilot from The Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre and Big Bang veterans David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari.

The United States of Al stars Parker Young as a Marine combat veteran now living in Ohio and Adhir Kalyan as the interpreter who served with him in Afghanistan. Goss was cast as Young's soon-to-be ex-wife, with whom he shares a daughter. Elizabeth Alderfer was cast as Young's younger sister, who works with their father, played by Dean Norris.

In February, Wilmers survived a near-fatal accident. Wilmers was injured during their Valentine's Day trip at the Big Bear Mountain Resort in California. He was released from the hospital on Feb. 21. "We have read every message and text and words of support and have been in awe of all the love we’ve gotten over the past week," Goss wrote on Instagram at the time. "It has meant so much and been a great distraction while stuck in the hospital. Thank you thank you thank you."

The Ranch launched in 2016 and won Emmys for cinematography in 2017 and 2019. The series starred Ashton Kutcher as Colt Reagan Bennett, who returned to his hometown after a 15-year absence. The main cast also included Danny Masterson, Debra Winger, Sam Elliott, and Elisha Cuthbert. All four seasons are still available to stream on Netflix.