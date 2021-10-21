‘The Ranch’ Star Is Officially Married

The Ranch actor Kelli Goss, who also stars on CBS’ United States of Al, married attorney Justin Wilmers in September. The couple got engaged in July 2020, just a few days after Wilmers celebrated his birthday. Goss, 29, had a recurring role on The Ranch as Heather Roth and now plays Vanessa on United States of Al.

Goss shared a black and white photo of herself and Wilmers on Sept. 12, confirming the two tied the knot. “Husband & wife,” she wrote in the caption, adding a white heart emoji. On Oct. 10, the couple celebrated their one-month anniversary, with Goss posting a brief teaser of their wedding video, shot at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California. Four days later, one of Goss’ close friends also got married. “Highly recommend getting married the same month as your best friends. It felt like the party never stopped AND we get anniversary trips together every year for the rest of our lives,” she wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of Goss’ fans congratulated the happy couple. “Congratulations you both look stunning,” one fan wrote. “Drop dead GORGEOUS couple. Congrats Kel. So so happy for you!!” another wrote. “Congrats! You look absolutely perfect! Can’t wait to hear all about it!” another Instagram user commented. “Congrats, gorgeous! So happy for you,” another Instagram user wrote.

Wilmers and Goss announced their engagement on July 25, 2020, when Goss posted a collection of photos from their beachside proposal. The engagement came a few months after Wilmers survived a near-fatal accident during their Valentine’s Day trip to Big Bear Mountain Resort in California. He was hospitalized for a few days before he was released. Goss thanked her fans for their support. It has meant so much and been a great distraction while stuck in the hospital. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she wrote at the time.

Goss first appeared on TV in an episode of My Name is Earl in 2007. She finally scored a long-term role in Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush, starring in 18 episodes between 2010 and 2013. She also played Courtney Sloane in 83 episodes of The Young and the Restless. On The Ranch, she played Heather Roth, the sister of Molly McCook’s Darlene Roth and daughter of Megyn Price’s Mary Roth.

In United States of Al, Goss stars as Vanessa, the estranged wife of Parker Young’s Riley. The show centers on the friendship between Marine veteran Riley and Awalmir “Al” Karimi (Adhir Kalyan), an Afghan interpreter who worked with Riley in Afghanistan. Riley lives with his dad, Art (Dean Norris) after Vanessa filed for divorce. Elizabeth Alderfer stars as Riley’s sister Lizzie and Farrah Mackenzie plays Riley and Vanessa’s daughter Hazel. The show’s second season airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.