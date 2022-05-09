'The Ranch' Star Kelli Goss Pregnant With First Child

✖

Congratulations are in order for Kelli Goss! Just months after she walked down the aisle and said "I do," The Ranch alum announced in a heartwarming Mother's Day post on Sunday that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Justin Wilmers.

Goss, who also stars on CBS' United States of Al, shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted several photos of herself bearing a visible baby bump. In the stunning images, the actress posted on the beach at sunset, her hands resting on her growing belly. She went on to tease in the caption, "Our little secret is getting too big to keep," before sharing that she and her husband "are so excited to share [baby Wilmers] coming this July – yes, in like 2 months!!" Goss went on to share a sweet Mother's Day message, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers, soon-to-be mothers, want-to-be mothers, bonus mothers and everyone in between. I'm so happy to be joining the club."

The pregnancy news was met with a round of excitement and congratulations. Goss' The Ranch co-star Elisha Cuthbert jumped into the comments section to write, "This is fantastic news!!! So beautiful. Congratulations you guys! Xo." Goss responded, "Thank you!! We are so excited," adding, "Miss you mama!" After actress Savannah Jayge Gipson wrote, "Best news. So so so happy for you," Goss replied, "Thank you!!! Gonna need all the recs! Congrats to you mama!"

The Sunday announcement came just eight months after Goss and Wilmers, who announced their engagement on July 25, 2020, tied the knot in September 2021. Goss confirmed the news at the time by sharing a black and white photo of herself and Wilmers, which she captioned, "Husband & wife."

Goss first appeared on TV in an episode of My Name is Earl in 2007 before scoring a long-term role in Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush. She appeared in 18 episodes between 2010 and 2013. She also played Courtney Sloane in 83 episodes of The Young and the Restless. On The Ranch, she played Heather Roth, the sister of Molly McCook's Darlene Roth and daughter of Megyn Price's Mary Roth. She currently stars as Vanessa, the estranged wife of Parker Young's Riley, on United States of Al.