Kelli Goss Welcomes Baby Boy, Reveals First Photos

Kelli Goss just added an important new title to her resume: mom! The Ranch alum gave birth to her first child, a son named Wade Owen Wilmers, on Thursday, July 21, with the actress sharing the exciting news of her and husband Justin Wilmers' bundle of joy in a July 29 Instagram post.

Goss announced little Wade Owens' birth alongside a gallery of images documenting the moments just after the little one arrived, including several hospital photos showing herself and her husband bonding with their little one. In the announcement, the actress shared that her son was born at 8:36 a.m. on July 21, ticking in at "7lbs 9oz + 20.5 inches." Goss announced Wade's birth a week after his arrival, the actress taking a moment to reflect on her first week of motherhood, writing, "one week with our Wadey Baby has flown by but has also felt like this is where we were meant to be our entire lives."

"We welcomed our perfect baby boy (!!) in the most peaceful loving and beautiful way with the most badass and caring nurses & doctors," she continued. "Parenthood feels so good on both of us but the complete shift in our souls and the absolute LOVE we have for our son is truly incredible. We love you so much it hurts Wade."

Wade's birth came just a little more than two months after Goss and Wilmer, who married in September 2021, announced they were expecting. Sharing the news at the time, the United States of Al star posted several photos of herself bearing a visible baby bump, writing, "our little secret is getting too big to keep." She went on to share that she and her husband "are so excited to share [baby Wilmers] coming this July – yes, in like 2 months," adding in the Mother's Day post, "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers, soon-to-be mothers, want-to-be mothers, bonus mothers and everyone in between. I'm so happy to be joining the club."

After fans spent weeks following along with Goss' pregnancy, which she adorably documented on social media, they were thrilled to learn that little Wade made his arrival. As the actress shared the birth announcement, many of her followers were quick to send their congratulations. In the comments section of the post, one person wrote, "congrats you guys! he is perfect." Somebody else commented, "Omg he's adorable! Big congrats to you both," with a third person writing, "Ok, so sweet, beautiful and positively perfect. Congratulations both of you." Goss responded to that last message by writing, "thank you!! We are beyond in love."