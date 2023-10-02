'The Ranch' Star Reveals Big Pregnancy News

Kelli Goss's family is growing! The Ranch alum announced last month that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Justin Wilmers. The couple, who recently marked their second wedding anniversary, are already parents to 1-year-old Wade Owen.

"Let's keep this crazy train going! Baby no. 2 coming 2024," Goss, who starred as Heather Roth on the hit Netflix original series, captioned a gallery of images on Sept. 16. The first of the photos sweetly showed the expectant mom cradling her growing baby bump as Wilmers adorably held little Wade into the air. Another image showed the proud parents holding Wade and the family dog along with ultrasound images. The announcement sparked plenty of congratulations, with one of Goss' followers writing, "congratulations," as somebody else added, "Yayay so exited for you."

The pregnancy news came just five days after Goss and Wilmers marked a relationship milestone: their wedding anniversary. After becoming engaged in July 2020, the happy couple tied the knot in September 2021. To celebrate their two-year anniversary, Goss shared a gallery of photos from their wedding, writing, "Happy Anniversary my love (yesterday). Walking this life with you is beyond anything I could have prayed for. Thanks for spoiling me, baby daddy."

The little one on the way will mark Goss and Wilmer's second child. Eight months after saying "I do," the couple announced in May 2022 that they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed Owen on July 21, 2022, Goss sharing the news with her followers by sharing adorable first-look images of her newborn, writing, "one week with our Wadey Baby has flown by but has also felt like this is where we were meant to be our entire lives." She went on to share that she and Wilmers "welcomed our perfect baby boy (!!) in the most peaceful loving and beautiful way with the most badass and caring nurses & doctors. Parenthood feels so good on both of us but the complete shift in our souls and the absolute LOVE we have for our son is truly incredible. We love you so much it hurts Wade."

Goss is best known for her portrayal of Heather Roth, the sister of Molly McCook's Darlene Roth and daughter of Megyn Price's Mary Roth, on The Ranch. The actress first appeared on TV in an episode of My Name is Earl in 2007 before scoring a long-term role in Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush. She appeared in 18 episodes between 2010 and 2013. She also played Courtney Sloane in 83 episodes of The Young and the Restless. Goss most recently starred as Vanessa, the estranged wife of Parker Young's Riley, on United States of Al.