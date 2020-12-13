Carrie Underwood Recaps Family Outing, Including Son Isaiah's Santa Visit

✖

Carrie Underwood shared a pleasant family outing with fans on Instagram this weekend as she and her children anticipate Christmas. Her 5-year-old son, Isaiah Fisher, even got a chance to meet Santa Claus at the mall. However, Underwood and her family appeared to be some of the few out and about this weekend as coronavirus cases are on the rise.

Underwood shared a photo of little Isaiah staring up at Santa from over his face mask on Saturday, tagging The Mall at Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee. "They do such a great job! Kids loved it!" she wrote. She then shared another photo of her own pop-up store, Calia by Carrie Underwood, explaining that they stopped to visit while they were in the mall. Underwood appeared to be the only one in the picture, and many of the lights were off. Finally, she shared a photo from outside of a diner where she said they got lunch.

"What a beautiful day!" Underwood concluded. Because the posts were all on her Instagram Stories, fans could not leave comments, though many have already praised Underwood in the comments of her other posts — particularly one earlier this month teasing her HBO Max special My Gift. In it, Underwood performed her new Christmas album in its entirety.

"Watching now! You look absolutely stunning! Isaiah’s part was precious. So happy you have that memory to cherish forever," one commenter wrote. Another added: "You look amazing!! Your special is Christmas Perfection!!"

Underwood has received lots of praise for My Gift, a departure from her usual country music style and an understated, minimalist approach to holiday music. The album includes three original songs and nine renditions of classics, including a version of "The Little Drummer Boy," where she duets with Isaiah. Along with that comes the new fan-favorite "Hallelujah," co-written and performed with John Legend.

Underwood released My Gift on Sept. 25, though many fans began listening to it more closely in December. It performed well commercially and fair critically, with many music critics speculating that Underwood had tapped into the quiet side of Christmas that America would most respond to in 2020.

As for the HBO Max special, it was released on Dec. 3, and features live performances of the entire tracklist. Both Isaiah and Legend joined her for the special, along with a full band and an orchestra where needed. The special is streaming now on HBO Max.