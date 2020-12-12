Carrie Underwood Bakes 'All the Treats' Ahead of Weekend in New Photos

Carrie Underwood got her bake on recently. On her Instagram Story, the country singer showcased how she was baking Christmas cookies with her family. Of course, the snaps from their baking session are just as adorable as you would come to expect.

On Friday, Underwood let her fans know that she was spending some quality time in the kitchen with her family. She noted in one slide that she "baked allll the treats today!!!" In several subsequent posts, she showcased the baked goods up close, noting that they baked peanut butter kiss cookies and a wide variety of Christmas goodies, including gingerbread men. As she showcased on her Instagram Story, she didn't bake all of the treats on her own. Her husband, Mike Fisher, and one of her young sons, also helped out.

Luckily, for fans of the singer and her adorable family, Underwood posted photos from nearly every step of their recent baking session. Scroll down to see the fun snaps for yourself.