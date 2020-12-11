Carrie Underwood Shares the Dessert-Inspired Names Her Son Gave Their New Cows

✖

Carrie Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, recently bought her two cows as a Christmas present, and the singer has now revealed the names of her new family members. "My son named them Brownie and Oreo because one's brown and one is black and white," she said during a recent interview, via Country Now," referencing her older son, 5-year-old Isaiah.

Fisher first gave fans a look at the family's new additions on his Instagram Story earlier this month when he posted a photo of himself at a cattle auction as well as a snap of Brownie and Oreo. "My husband said, 'what would you like for Christmas' and I said 'I would like cows. Just for pets, you know," Underwood shared. "He went and got me a couple of cows. They're good!"

"I mean, I love animals," she added. "Cows are probably my favorite animal because I grew up with them and I think they just have such personalities and I just can't wait to really get to know ours."

The cows join several other animals at the Fisher's farm outside of Nashville, including three dogs, two horses and several chickens. "I think our next [animal] is going to be donkeys because they're good to have as far as, like, coyotes go on the farm, so I think that's probably our next thing on the list," Underwood shared. "And I feel like we can just keep getting more and more chickens!"

The Grammy winner grew up on a cattle farm in Oklahoma, and she became a vegetarian as a teen after realizing what happened to the cows her parents raised.

"I never made the connection until one day my parents were working out in the pasture...and they were banding calves," she said during her episode of VH1's Behind the Music. "I was horrified and sad, and I just couldn't believe that this was happening in our pasture. Right there! These adorable baby little calves jumping around, playing around. They would be on someone's plate someday!"

"I couldn't eat those precious cows — they were my babies!" she added. "I bottle-fed some of them."

Underwood added to SELF that seeing her parents castrate the cows "just freaked me out and that was that." She stopped eating beef right away and eventually stopped eating meat altogether and now adopts an almost fully vegan diet. "I want to be vegan so badly, all the way, 1,000 percent," she explained. "But traveling and stuff, it just kind of gets hard."