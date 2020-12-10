Luke Bryan Named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s

✖

Luke Bryan earned another career achievement this week when he was named Billboard's top country artists of the 2010s, earning the distinction thanks to his 11 No. 1 songs on the weekly Hot Country Songs chart and nine leaders on the Top Country Albums chart during the decade (encompassing his career totals). The American Idol judge released his first album, I'll Stay Me, in 2007, going on to become one of the biggest names in the genre. During the 2010s, he released four albums, including Tailgates & Tanlines and Crash My Party, both of which were certified four times Platinum by the RIAA.

Bryan has earned a total of 25 No. 1 songs during his career, the most recent of which was his summer smash "One Margarita," from his latest album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. "I'm going to get on my boat and go fishing and I'm just sending y'all a message thanking you for my 25th number one song, 'One Margarita,'" he told fans in an Instagram video in July. "25. Never would have imagined I would have 25 number one songs. Thank you to all my fans... feels good."

Bryan is followed on Billboard's list by Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line and Zac Brown Band to round out the Top 5. Lady A is next, followed by Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Keith Urban. Taylor Swift takes the tenth spot, as she released two country albums during the decade — 2010's Speak Now and 2012's Red.

In October, Bryan shared with fans that his next single would be "Down to One," a romantic track recalling his early music that was written by Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach and Kyle Fishman.

"The first time I heard it — it was written by one of my dear friends Dallas Davidson, who I've had a lot of success with as a co-writer with through the years — it just sounded like a big ol’ hit," Bryan said in a video sharing the story behind the song. "A guy and a girl out there in the middle of nowhere enjoying a moment together. A romantic moment. And I always feel like you’ve gotta have those on an album."

He also named the track as his wife Caroline's favorite song Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. "She always wants me to put out fun songs," Bryan previously told Taste of Country Nights. "She's like, 'Nobody wants to hear a bunch of sad, depressing stuff. Put fun, fun, fun.' She's always the champion of fun and dancing." "Down to One" is currently at No. 29 on the Hot Country Songs chart.