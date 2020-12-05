Carrie Underwood's Christmas Album 'My Gift': What Critics Are Saying

Carrie Underwood released her first Christmas album this year, and critics are still combing through it for nuances to dissect. Underwood released My Gift on Sept. 25, and now that the holiday season is beginning in earnest, many fans are just finally unwrapping it. While the album was not what many expected from Underwood, that does not mean it is being poorly received.

Underwood has had a career full of trend-setting and record-breaking, and My Gift is no exception. The album was Underwood's eighth consecutive career-opening number-one album on the Billboard Top Country Album chart, and it also debuted at number-one on the Top Christian Albums and Top Holiday Albums charts. Overall, it debuted at number-eight on the Billboard 200. Of course, at least some of that success comes from Underwood's reputation and fan loyalty, but as the Christmas season begins in earnest, many listeners are digging into Underwood's album at last.

It also helps that Underwood's new holiday special just premiered on HBO Max this week. Underwood starred in and executive produced the special, where she performed all of the songs from My Gift.

In general, music critics have been struck by the deeply religious focus of the Christmas album, and emphasized by the sparse and subtle instrumentation. Knowing that Underwood can play to massive stadiums with no problem, it is a surprise for many to hear her tone it down on this release.

Whether that surprise is a welcome one or not depends on the critic. Here is a look at what they are saying.