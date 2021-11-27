Carrie Underwood Gave Thanks With Family at Disney World This Year

Carrie Underwood and her family celebrated the holidays at the happiest place on earth. The “Before He Cheats” singer shared photos of her husband Mike Fisher and their kids enjoying some pre-Thanksgiving time at Walt Disney World, and she shouted out the beloved theme park on Instagram.

“Got to spend some much needed family time recently in Orlando!!!” Underwood wrote. “We rode lots of rides, ate lots of sugar, smiled a million smiles and made a million memories!!! These years, with our boys, we’ll never get back…to see the wonder and excitement on their faces is priceless! We already can’t wait to go back! Thanks, [Walt Disney World] for existing!”

Underwood was back from vacation in time to perform for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and her performance earned rave reviews from fans as she embraced the Christmas spirit to sing her hit holiday tune “Favorite Time of Year.” Underwood didn’t actually appear as part of the parade, instead performing from a snow-covered set filled with holiday decorations as a special performer.

Rocking a red tulle dress and matching opera gloves, the “Cry Pretty” singer brought the holiday spirit, and some fans called her “literally the most beautiful” person. Others loved the festive set, saying it put them in the mood to celebrate the season. Some viewers had a different opinion of the look, however, saying Underwood looked like she was “ready to hold a Handmaid down.”

Some people commented on Underwood performing separately from the rest of the parade, theorizing that it was due to her possible vaccination status. “Not Carrie Underwood performing from a set in Nashville because they aren’t letting non-vaccinated people perform in the actual parade,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “Oh Carrie. You should have been live in NYC girl. So many bad choices here.”

Underwood’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine has come into question lately after her husband, Mike Fisher, publicly spoke out in support of Aaron Rodgers not being vaccinated in opposition to NFL policy. “I stand with [Aaron Rodgers]. I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience,” Fisher said on Instagram of the Green Bay Packers quarterback. “It’s time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom. People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable. We need to stand up now before it’s too late!! #medicalfreedom #istandwithaaronrodgers.”

Underwood liked the post, despite staying quiet otherwise about the issue. Earlier this month during the 2021 CMA Awards, the Grammy winner’s unamused reaction to host Luke Bryan’s joke about Rodgers revived speculation about her own status. “It’s so great to be here with all my fellow artists, tested and together… or immunized?” Bryan joked before the camera cut to an unsmiling Underwood.