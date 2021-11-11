CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood Dazzles on the Red Carpet Alongside Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher hit the red carpet of the CMA Awards on Wednesday night at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in a spiky metallic dress that showed off her enviable physique. Underwood also performed her new duet “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean, putting her signature voice on full display.

Underwood and Fisher have recently been at the center of a controversy due to their anti-vaccination stance in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently revealed that he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and had lied about doing so, and Fisher, a former NHL player, jumped to his defense.

On Instagram, Fisher posted a photo that read simply, “I stand with Aaron Rodgers.” Alongside the photo, he wrote a caption in which he voiced his support for Rodgers’ stance on the COVID-19 vaccine (Rodgers recently tested positive for COVID-19 despite previously telling reporters that he was “immunized.”). Fisher’s caption began, “I stand with @aaronrodgers12 I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated.” It should be noted that NBC News reported in early October that vaccinated individuals are less likely to spread COVID-19 than those who are unvaccinated, despite what Fisher claims.

“The @nhl @nfl and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions,” Fisher continued. “If they really cared about people’s health they would have daily testing for all. But these past 2 years has clearly shown us that this is not about our health, it’s about control over our lives. I won’t stand for that.” He went on to write, “It’s time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom. People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable. We need to stand up now before it’s too late!!” While Underwood has not made a statement on this issue, she seemingly showcased her support for her husband’s message by liking the Instagram post.