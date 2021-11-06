Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Pens Statement Standing With Aaron Rodgers Over COVID-19 Vaccine

Aaron Rodgers has understandably faced pushback after his decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine, but he has found support in Carrie Underwood‘s husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher. Fisher shared a graphic on Instagram that read “I stand with Aaron Rodgers” alongside a lengthy caption explaining his decision.

“I stand with [Aaron Rodgers],” Fisher wrote. “I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated. The NHL, NFL, and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions.”

“If they really cared about people’s health they would have daily testing for all,” Fisher continued. “But these past 2 years has clearly shown us that this is not about our health, it’s about control over our lives. I won’t stand for that. It’s time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom. People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable. We need to stand up now before it’s too late!!”

Underwood faced her own COVID-related backlash back in August after she liked an anti-mask video on Twitter. In the video, conservative commentator Matt Walsh spoke at a Nashville school board meeting, during which he makes a series of false statements about COVID-19 and the use of masks amid the ongoing pandemic. At one point, he claimed that COVID-19 poses “almost no threat to our kids at all” (NPR reported that COVID-19 cases among children have been increasing as of late amid the rise of the delta variant, leading to an increase in child hospitalizations). He also said that making children wear masks while in school was akin to “child abuse.” In his caption for the video, Walsh called a mask mandate for children “cruel and indefensible.”

“It’s not just that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet,” one fan wrote about Underwood’s support. “It’s that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet from Matt Walsh, one of those most negligently histrionic voices on the topic of protecting kids from COVID.” Another weighed in with, “So Carrie Underwood is an anti-masker? Jesus take the wheel indeed.”